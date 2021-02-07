Chandigarh, Feb 7 (PTI) A 39-year-old Delhi Police constable committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance after allegedly axing his parents to death at his home in Sonipat's Matindu village on Sunday, police said.

Kharkhoda police station SHO Inspector Bijender Singh said Deepak was found dead in a room while half-burnt bodies of his parents bearing head injuries were recovered from the ground floor of the house.

“We found Deepak, a constable with the Delhi police, lying motionless in a upper storey room,” the SHO said, adding that they had to break open its door as it was bolted from inside.

“Half-burnt bodies of his parents, aged around 65, were found from the ground floor of the house,” the SHO said over the phone.

He said parents bore head injuries, which appeared to have been inflicted with an axe, which was found from Deepak's room with blood and white hair stuck to it.

"Prima facie, it appears that petrol had been poured on the two elderly persons after they were killed," he said.

He said Deepak took some poisonous substance and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

“Going by the sequence of events, it appears that Deepak murdered them with an axe, which was found from his room, before consuming poison,” he said.

Asked what could be the motive behind the crime, the police officer said,"We have registered a case and further investigation is under way."

