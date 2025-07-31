Patna, Jul 31 (PTI) The body of a police constable was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his residence in Bihar's Patna, an officer said on Thursday.

Constable Ashok Kumar Singh died allegedly by suicide at his residence in Buddha Colony locality on Wednesday, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Law and Order-1 (Patna) Krishna Murari Prasad said.

"We have received information that Singh committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his house in the Police Lines area. A team reached the spot and sent his body for the post-mortem examination," the SDPO said.

According to neighbours, Singh was staying with his family, but when the incident took place, he was alone at his residence as his wife had gone to her parents' house on Tuesday.

The exact cause of the incident is not known, the SDPO said, adding that forensic experts have collected evidence from the spot, and other legal formalities are being conducted as per the existing norms.

