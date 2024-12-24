Kolkata, Dec 24 (PTI) Police on Tuesday dismissed claims of exiled Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen that the West Bengal government cancelled shows of a play based on her controversial novel 'Lajja' (Shame), stating that the decision to remove it from the schedule of theatre festivals was solely that of the organisers.

Senior police officers of Hooghly (Rural) and Barasat police district claimed that no one from the district administration or the police department had any clue that the shows were called off.

"We had not gone to any place nor spoken to anyone regarding the organising of any play here in Hooghly rural areas. It is the decision of the club authorities and the police administration has nothing to do with it," an officer told PTI.

Nasreen alleged on Monday that police intervened at the Gobardanga Natyoutsav in North 24 Parganas and the Pandua Natyoutsav in Hooghly, pressuring organisers to remove the play from the schedule, citing concerns that it could provoke communal riots.

"While the schedule of the play had been announced two months back, all of a sudden the police prevailed upon the organisers to omit 'Lajja' from the list. Let me remind you, a theatre group had staged the same play three times in Delhi before a packed auditorium," she wrote in a post.

The play on 'Lajja' was scheduled on December 29, but has been stalled "due to some specific reasons", a club official of Pandua, Hooghly, said.

Declining to elaborate the "specifics", he said, "We have put up a notice in this regard on the social networking sites. We will soon announce the alternate play."

Another senior police officer of Barasat described Nasreen's claims as "baseless".

"No such thing happened in Barasat. This is misinformation and the claims are baseless," he said.

