Ahmedabad, December 24: A deeply troubling case of child trafficking has emerged from Gujarat, where a father reportedly sold his seven-year-old daughter to a man in Rajasthan for INR 4 lakh in a desperate attempt to settle a debt owed by his nephew. The girl was rescued by the police five months after the transaction in Rajasthan's Alwar and has since been sent for a medical examination.

The Times of India, citing Sabarkantha SP Vijay Patel, reported the father’s decision was driven by extreme financial pressure. The trouble began when his nephew, Dilip, who had been living with the family, took an advance of INR 1.6 lakh from his employer and disappeared, leaving the family to bear the burden of the debt. The lender began pressing for repayment, and the father, who had acted as a guarantor, found himself in a dire situation. Gujarat Shocker: 7-Year-Old Girl Abducted and Sold for INR 3 Lakh in Rajasthan to Settle Father’s Debt in Sabarkantha, 3 Arrested.

Gujarat Child Trafficking Case

In an attempt to resolve the crisis, another relative, Arjun, suggested an unthinkable solution - selling the girl to a man in Rajasthan, where he claimed to have connections. Despite the mother's objections, the father agreed, and the transaction was carried out.

Investigations by the police revealed a notarized agreement signed by the father and five other relatives with the buyer, Ummed Singh, a resident of Alwar. The agreement outlined that the girl would eventually marry Singh’s son once she reached adulthood. The INR 4 lakh received for the girl’s sale was divided among the six involved parties. Dilip received INR 1.6 lakh to pay off his debt, Arjun was paid INR 30,000 for brokering the deal, INR 20,000 went to Lakhpati Nat, who provided the car used for transportation, and the remaining INR 1.9 lakh was kept by the girl's father. Gujarat Accident: Two Children Killed As Speeding Car Runs Over Them in Palanpur, CCTV Footage Surfaces.

On Saturday, the police arrested Arjun Nat, Sharifa Nat, Lakhpati Nat, and Shravan Nat, who are accused of being complicit in the crime. However, the girl's father and Ummed Singh remain at large. The rescued girl reported to the police that she was subjected to harsh conditions at Ummed Singh's home, where she was forced to perform heavy household chores, including cleaning, mopping, and washing dishes.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women / Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/ 1291; Missing Child and Women – 1094.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2024 04:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).