Ghaziabad (UP), Jul 29 (PTI) Police personnel foiled a self-immolation attempt by a 35-year-old woman in front of the district police headquarters here on Wednesday morning, an official said.

Suhana Parveen poured kerosene on her body and attempted self-immolation but the police personnel foiled the bid, he said.

Parveen later told officials that her plot of land in Ashok Vihar colony has been allegedly grabbed by two men and despite filing a police complaint it has yet not been vacated, Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun told PTI.

Parveen had accused two persons -- Ali Jaan and Haneef -- of grabbing her land. They were challaned by Loni police but the land has not been vacated, the official said.

Circle officer and sub-divisional magistrate of Loni will take take the required legal action in the matter so that the victim gets justice, Jadaun added.

