Bulandshahr, June 21: An Uttar Pradesh police head constable was arrested for allegedly raping a woman, said SSP Bulandshahr.

"A woman has filed a police complaint and accused a police head constable of rape. The woman alleged that her husband, co-wife and mother-in-law helped the police head constable," said Santosh Kumar Singh, SSP Bulandshahr.

Singh further said that a case has been registered and police have so far arrested the mother-in-law and the police head constable.

Further investigation is underway.

