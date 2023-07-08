Jaipur, Jul 8 (PTI) A police inspector and four constables were suspended for allegedly beating two men in Nagaur district of Rajasthan.

An official said the SHO of Kotwali police station, one head constable and three constables raided a hotel and picked the two men over a clash between two groups and thrashed them on Friday night.

The official said the two men had no role in the clash and when their family members raised the issue on Saturday, the SP of Nagaur got the matter examined and suspended the SHO and the constables.

