Jammu, Dec 7 (PTI) In a significant step towards enhancing citizen services and ensuring public convenience, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has launched dedicated helplines in Poonch and Doda districts to assist residents with all kinds of verifications.

The initiative is part of the police's commitment to fostering transparency, efficiency and citizen-centric policing, a spokesperson said on Saturday.

The police said the helplines aimed to simplify the process for residents requiring verifications for passport, employment, tenant or domestic help verification and character certificates, besides any other necessary police verifications.

The helplines will be operational from 10 am to 4 pm and the service is designed to guide citizens through verification procedures, provide updates on application status, and address-related queries, the spokesperson said.

The police asked the citizens to utilise the helplines to avoid delays or reliance on intermediaries, assuring timely and transparent service to all applicants.

