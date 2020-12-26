New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The Delhi Police has registered a case against advocate Mehmood Pracha for obstructing a public servant from performing his duty, officials said on Saturday.

The police searched the premises of two members of the bar -- Pracha and Javed Ali -- on Thursday in a case related to the alleged use of forged documents as genuine in judicial records in a northeast Delhi riots case.

The search was conducted by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police after getting the court's nod.

According to the police, two teams were sent to Nizamuddin and Yamuna Vihar. One of the teams completed its task with the cooperation of Ali, who is a lawyer at Yamuna Vihar, but the members of the other team were allegedly heckled, obstructed and verbally abused by Pracha and his associates at Nizamuddin West, the police said.

A case under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 34 (common intention) was lodged against Pracha at southeast Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin police station, the police said.

