Kolkata, Mar 2 (PTI) In the wake of a state-wide protest called by CPI(M) students' wing SFI on Monday, adequate police arrangements have been made across West Bengal to ensure that the state board's class 12 students can reach their exam centres without trouble, top police officials said.

The Students Federation of India (SFI) has called the strike demanding Education Minister Bratya Basu's resignation over the injuries of two protestors at Jadavpur University, when the tyres of one of the vehicles in his convoy grazed past them on Saturday.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Vlogger Junaid Arrested for Raping Woman on False Promise of Marriage, Blackmailing Her with Nude Photos.

Additional DGP (law and order) Jawed Shamim said adequate police arrangements have been made across the state to ensure that the higher secondary examinees reach their examination centres and go back home after writing their papers without any hindrance. Monday is the first day of the state board's class 12 finals.

"Police officials in all districts, different police commissionerates, and government railway police have been sensitised to ensure seamless movement of the examinees," Shamim said.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Over 50,000 Separated Individuals Reunited With Loved Ones at Prayagraj Mahakumbh.

Stating that the state government has taken the strike call "seriously," he said that "a large number of police personnel will be on the streets on Monday to ensure that the examinees do not face any problem."

"Legal action will be taken in case of any kind of disruption or obstruction," he told reporters.

The ADG said that any student facing any problem can contact the nearest police personnel available or dial 100 to seek assistance.

Kolkata Police commissioner Manoj Verma assured that "there will be adequate presence of police personnel in the city to ensure there is no impediment in the movement of the examinees."

"Some political organisations have taken up programmes in view of the incidents at Jadavpur University," Verma said addressing the joint press conference by him and Shamim.

The police commissioner said it will be ensured that "the political programmes do not hinder movement of the examinees."

Verma said a helpline number (9432610039) will also be operational on Monday which can be contacted by the examinees in case of any problem.

"We hope that those who have taken the political programme will keep the convenience of the students in mind," he said.

Verma said that "seven cases have been registered in connection with the Jadavpur University incident, of which two have been initiated suo motu by police."

One person has been arrested in connection with the arson at Siksha bandhu office and has been remanded to police custody till March 12, he said.

Verma said that the police were investigating all the sequence of events related to the violence to find out all those involved.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)