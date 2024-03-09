Hyderabad, Mar 9 (PTI) Condemning the incident of a Delhi Police sub-inspector "kicking" a few people offering namaz on a road in north Delhi, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said the incident has shaken everyone.

Speaking to reporters here, the Hyderabad MP said "We saw the video. This clearly shows how hatred has been created against Muslims and also how much hatred that policeman has in mind against the Muslims."

The sub-inspector of the Delhi Police shoved and kicked a few people offering namaz on a road in north Delhi's Inderlok area on Friday, leading to a protest by hundreds of locals against the force, which suspended the official with immediate effect.

"This incident has shaken everyone. It tells how much dignity and respect Muslims have. I want to ask the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), because law and order in Delhi is under the Union government. I want to ask the Prime Minister, and BJP people - the (person), who was kicked and insulted, belongs to which family?" the AIMIM chief asked.

He sought to know why so much insult is being caused to 17 crore Muslims of the country.

"Such incidents of hatred which the entire world and we are witnessing...it pains," he said.

Owaisi further said he would like to tell those indulging in such incidents that "it will not deter us from offering namaz".

"You kick or fire bullets...(through such acts) you are displaying your mentality and hatred. Your action is one-sided," the AIMIM chief said.

Attacking the BJP-led Centre, Owaisi in a post on 'X' also said "the police official will be garlanded, and perhaps BJP may also make him its candidate. We all know he got so much courage because now it has become a matter of pride amongst a large section of society to behave like this against Muslims."

