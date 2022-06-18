Srinagar, Jun 18 (PTI) A police officer was shot dead by terrorists inside his home in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

The attack on Sub-Inspector Farooq Ahmad Mir took place at Samboora in Pampore area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, they said.

The officials said Mir was posted in the IRP 23rd Battalion at CTC Lethpora.

