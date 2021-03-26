New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Friday told Indian Police Service probationers that police officers have a very important role in ensuring free, fair and peaceful elections.

It is crucial that public confidence is built up much ahead of election and a conducive atmosphere is fostered wherein all voters can exercise their franchise without fear or intimidation, he said addressing the probationers at the National Police Academy, Hyderabad.

These probationers are being sent to Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, West Bengal and Puducherry which are going for assembly elections beginning Saturday.

The probationers are being sent on an exposure attachment so that they gain experience about poll management.

"Police officers, especially officers of the IPS, have a very important role in ensuring free, fair and peaceful election," Arora said.

He said a very detailed security plan is worked out at the district level identifying areas or pockets of vulnerability.

"In a day or two, all of you would be leaving for the five poll-bound states and a UT. Conduct of elections in the world's largest democracy is an exercise unprecedented in scale and complexity. I'm sure that this would be a wonderful learning experience for all of you and you would make the best use of this attachment with the field election machinery," he said.

The over 120 probationers, include 28 women and 17 foreign police officials.

