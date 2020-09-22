Lucknow, Sep 22 (PTI) The house of an aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was raided here on Tuesday and a pistol and some cartridges were seized from there, a police official said.

"Once the action is over, we will share details about it," Additional DCP (East) Amit Kumar told reporters.

Also Read | How to Download Dream11 & Play Virtual IPL 2020 Cricket Match.

Police officials said that during the raid, a pistol and some cartridges were found in the house. Whether the pistol is licenced or not will be probed, they added.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said that properties of criminals worth over Rs 262 crore have been seized under the Gangster Act.

Also Read | India, China Agree to Continue Talks After 6th Corps Commander-Level Meeting, Both Sides Hopeful of Resolving Tensions: Report.

Properties of criminals worth Rs 66 crore have been seized alone in the past one week in different districts of the state, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)