Jammu, Jul 30 (PTI) The police has recovered a packet containing narcotics dropped by a drone from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said.

Acting on information provided by locals that a packet wrapped in willow cover was suspected to have been dropped by a drone in the Hiranagar area on Tuesday evening, the police and BSF recovered the packet, they said.

The packet was found to contain 400 grams of narcotics, they added.

Searches were conducted in the entire area to check for any other items that may have been dropped by the drone.

A FIR has been registered in this regard.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shobhit Saxena said that vigilance is being maintained and search operations are going on.

