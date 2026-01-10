Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): The local police registered a case against two people in connection with the murder of a woman in the Sardhana area of Meerut on Friday, officials said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Vipin Tada said the woman's body was handed over to her family after the post-mortem, and efforts are being made to arrest the accused. He added that the law and order situation in the region is normal at present.

"A case has been registered against two accused in the case of the murder of a woman. After the post-mortem procedure, the body of the woman has been handed over to her family. There is no law-and-order situation in the area. All efforts are being made to arrest the accused," Vipin Tada said in a video message released by police.

BJP leader Sangeet Som condemned the incident and said his party stands with the victim's family. He assured that those responsible will be punished.

"We stand by the family. This is a condemnable incident. We will ensure that the culprit gets punished," Sangeet Som told ANI.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

