Muzaffarnagar, Feb 9 (PTI) The police in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Tuesday rescued a 10-year-old boy who was kidnapped from outside his house and arrested five people, officials said.

The boy, Nauman, was kidnapped on Tuesday evening. His family informed police after they received a call from the kidnappers demanding ransom for his release, the police officials said.

Also Read | Mukesh Ambani Overtakes Gautam Adani To Become Asia’s Richest Person Again.

Superintendent of Police, Shamli, Sukriti Madhav Mishra said on the complaint filed by Nauman's family, a police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Dhuristha Thakur conducted searches and rescued the boy from the kidnappers.

Three mobile phones and intoxicant tablets were recovered from the accused, who have been identified as Sufiyan, Sahil, Pervaiz, Razi and Arif, the police said.

Also Read | CBSE To Conduct Second-Term Board Exam for Classes 10, 12 in Offline Mode From April 26.

A case has been registered in the matter under sections 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc) of the Indian Penal Code, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)