Mumbai, February 9: A day after Gautam Adani surpassed Mukesh Amani as Asia's richest person, the Reliance Industries chairperson on Wednesday regained the top spot. According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Ambani was back to being the wealthiest person in Asia with a net worth of USD 89.2 billion as compared to Adani's USD 86.3 billion. Notably, the Reliance Industries chairman is the 10th richest person in the world as per the Bloomberg list.

"The index is a dynamic measure of personal wealth based on changes in markets, the economy and Bloomberg reporting. Each net worth figure is updated every business day after the close of trading in New York. Stakes in publicly traded companies are valued using the share's most recent closing price. Valuations are converted to U.S. dollars at current exchange rates," reported Bloomberg. Gautam Adani Topples Mukesh Ambani As Asia’s Richest Person.

Notably, Adani is the 11th richest person in the world in Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires Index. Notably, the Indian coal mining tycoon became Asia's richest person due to a push into green energy that boosted his fortune to USD 88.5 billion, The Guardian reported.

In the past year, Adani's wealth has zoomed by $12 billion, and Ambani, by contrast, is down by around $2.07 billion during the same period. Last week, both Ambani and Adani had surpassed Mark Zuckerberg on Forbes' list of real-time billionaires after the Facebook owner lost USD 29 billion in net worth as his Meta Platforms Inc's stock plunged to a record one-day low. Mukesh Ambani and His Family Not Relocating to London, Says Reliance Industries.

According to Bloomberg list as of Wednesday, Tesla owner Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with USD 238 billion, followed by Amazon's executive chairman Jeff Bezos with a net worth of USD 186 billion. Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessey owner Bernard Arnault is at the third spot, Bill Gates at the fourth. Larry Page, Sergey Brin, Warren Buffett, Steve Ballmer and Larry Ellison are at fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth spot, respectively.

