Patna, Apr 11 (PTI) The police on Friday conducted searches at several locations linked to opposition RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav and his close aides, as part of its investigation into an extortion case in Patna, officials said.

Police recovered more than Rs 10 lakh in cash, cheques of Rs 77 lakh, six blank cheques, 14 deeds related to sale and purchase of properties and 17 chequebooks during the raids.

Searches were conducted at 11 places in Danapur and other localities in the state capital after registering an FIR against Yadav and five others on the basis of a complaint filed by a Patna-based builder, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Awkash Kumar told PTI.

"The complainant alleged that he was getting extortion calls, life-threatening calls from the accused for the last several days. There are also allegations that the accused forged certain property-related documents. The complainant was constructing an apartment block in Khagaul area of Patna," he said.

Talking to PTI, Sharat R S, Superintendent of Police (SP-West), Patna, said, "After registering an FIR and procuring search warrants from the competent court, police conducted searches at Danapur premises of the public representative and places linked to his associates. All accused are absconding and no arrests have been made by the police so far. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused".

Yadav is RJD MLA from the Danapur assembly seat.

