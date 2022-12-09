Lucknow, Dec 9 (PTI) Police on Friday searched the office, home and other premises linked to Sahara India chief Subrata Roy here in connection with a non-bailable warrant issued by a district consumer commission in Bihar, an official said.

A Sahara statement, however, claimed that the court has stayed the execution of the order.

Also Read | Cyclone Mandous: Holiday Extended for Schools, Colleges in Chennai and Seven Other Tamil Nadu Districts As IMD Predicts Heavy Rains.

Police searched for Roy at the Sahara office in Lucknow's Aliganj area and at other places linked to his company in Gomtinagar but failed to find him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Qasim Abidi told reporters.

He said searches were on at other places in an effort to arrest the businessman.

Also Read | WhatsApp to Delhi High Court Says 'Can't Stop Circulation of Judicial Officer's Video Without Users' Numbers'.

The warrant was issued by the district consumer commission in Bihar's Nalanda on November 29, the DCP said.

He said some “important evidence” was found in the searches and police are taking further action on its basis.

The district consumer commission has charged Roy under the Consumer Protection Act for failing to comply with its order.

The Sahara statement said police "visited" Sahara Shahar in connection with the matter involving Rs 3 lakh, which is before the consumer forum. It also claimed that the court on Thursday stayed any further action on the order.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)