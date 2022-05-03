Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 (ANI): Mumbai Police seized loudspeakers from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) office and detained the party's Chandivali unit president Mahendra Bhanushali and others on Tuesday.

The action has been done in the wake of the loudspeakers row that started when the MNS chief Raj Thackeray on April 12, gave an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government seeking the removal of loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, failing which, he warned, MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.

Meanwhile, Police registered a case against Raj Thackeray on Tuesday over his speech at a rally in Aurangabad hed on May 1.

Amid the ongoing political row over the use of loudspeakers at mosques, Raj Thackeray had on Sunday said that if loudspeakers are not taken down then the Hanuman Chalisa would be played with double volume compared to Azaan (a call for prayer by Muslims) from May 4.

"Today is the first day of Maharashtra (Maharashtra Day). I will not listen from the fourth day from now. Wherever we will see a loudspeaker, we will also chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of the loudspeaker in double volume," Thackeray had said while addressing a gathering at Sanskrutik Mandal Maidan in Aurangabad.

He also announced that he will hold more rallies in Marathwada, Vidarbha and other cities as well.

MNS general secretary Nayan Kadam on Tuesday slammed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and said playing Hanuman Chalisa is not a crime.

"Playing Hanuman Chalisa is not a crime. You should not arrest anyone on the bases of playing Hanuman Chalisa. What do you expect from them (the Maharashtra government)? This is not the Balasaheb Thackeray's government. They are the Pakistani government. If Hanuman Chalisa is a problem and you make an arrest on this, then you are the Pakistani government," Kadam told media persons.

Asked what if the MNS chief is arrested, Kadam said, "This is the Pakistani government. If they come to arrest Raj Thackeray then we will show what we can do."

Earlier on Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ordered the Police not to wait for anyone's permission to maintain the law and order situation in the state.

Thackeray held a meeting with Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Tuesday to review the law and order situation in the state considering the prevailing situation.

Chief Minister ordered that Police should take all measures to maintain law and order and not wait for anyone's order. Thackeray further held a telephonic conversation with the Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Seth. (ANI)

