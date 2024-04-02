Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 2 (ANI): Telangana Police seized Rs 1.5 crore of unaccounted cash from three bags during vehicle checks in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

According to the police, a police team stopped one Jeep Compass car near the Darusalam outpost in the city. On a search in the car, they found the three bags containing cash worth about Rs 1.5 crore.

The police said that the people in the vehicle did not give satisfactory answers regarding the source of the cash.

The people in the car were identified as Kotha Ravichandra, a resident of Sri Nagra Miyaur, Suresh, a resident of Gangaram Chandanagar; and Chitala Srinivas, who was the driver of the vehicle, according to the police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

