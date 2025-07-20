Cachar (Assam) [India], July 20 (ANI): Police seized 1.22 kg of heroin worth Rs 6.22 crore and arrested two persons in Assam's Cachar district, police said on Sunday.

Numal Mahatta, Senior Superintendent of Police of Cachar district, said that, based on credible intelligence on Saturday (July 19), Cachar police launched a special operation against the illegal transportation of narcotic substances at the Saptagram area under the jurisdiction of Dholai Police Station and intercepted one vehicle.

"The vehicle was coming from Churachandpur of Manipur, and the police team apprehended two persons, namely Michael Lairemruot of Churachandpur and Merina Neitinphal, wife of Michael Lairemruot of Churachandpur, Manipur. During a thorough search, the police team recovered 99 soap cases containing narcotic substances weighing about 1.22 kg concealed inside specially made chambers in the vehicle. The price of the psychotropic substances is worth about Rs 6.22 crore in the black market," Numal Mahatta said.

The senior police official further said that the recovered narcotic substance was seized in the presence of independent witnesses.

"During the examination conducted at the place of occurrence, the drug detection kit showed positive results for heroin. During the preliminary investigation, it has come to light that the psychotropic substance has been illegally transported from Churachandpur, Manipur. Further investigation into the matter has been ongoing, "Numal Mahatta said.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 18 applauded the Assam Police for arresting an individual after 30,000 YABA tablets worth Rs 6 crore were recovered from him.

In a post on social media X, the CM wrote, "In a source backed anti-narcotics operation carried out by @sribhumipolice, 30,000 YABA tablets worth ₹6cr were recovered from an individual. The accused has been arrested and investigations are on to trace linkages. Good job @assampolice." (ANI)

