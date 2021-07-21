Sonipat, Jun 21 (PTI) People from villages nearby the Delhi's Singhu border on Wednesday tried to march to the farmers' protest side to demand clearing of the highway but were stopped by police.

Farmers are protesting at the Delhi border since late November against the Centre's farm laws.

Villagers started marching from Rajiv Gandhi Education City to the Singhu border but police stopped them after they covered just a few hundred metres on foot.

Police said apprehending law and order issues, they were denied permission.

A local resident who was participating in the march told reporters that due to farmers' protest, they are facing a lot of inconvenience.

“We want that at least one side of the road should be cleared by the protesters. It would be better if they are given permission to protest in Delhi's Ram Lila ground or Jantar Mantar because due to months of protest here we are facing a lot of problems,” he said.

“Our youth are not able to go to their jobs freely and we cannot freely travel without having to go through lot of hassles,” he added, stressing that they are not against farmers or their demands but want that the road be opened.

Last month, people from around 20 villages here had held a "mahapanchayat", demanding the opening of one side of the road connecting their area to the Delhi's Singhu border.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)