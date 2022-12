New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) The 45-day closure of the Ashram Flyover from Sunday for the construction of a connecting road will hit traffic to and from south and southeast Delhi, police said.

It also advised people to park only at designated places and plan journeys to reach hospitals, ISBTs, railway stations or airports well in advance owing to the closure.

The move is likely to impact traffic coming from the Outer Ring Road, both side of the carriageways passing through Ashram chowk, DND flyover, Mathura road and Noida, they said.

During this period, both carriageways of the ring road on the underside of the flyover will be operational, the Traffic Police said.

"From January 1, both the carriageways of the Ashram flyover will be closed due to the construction of a connecting road between the Ashram flyover and new DND flyover," the traffic police said in a statement.

"The movement of traffic may be restricted and diverted accordingly from the roads and stretches connecting the Ashram flyover, both side carriageways passing through Ashram Chowk, DND flyover and Mathura Road," the statement informed.

The Traffic Police also suggested alternative routes to people.

Commuters coming from the Badarpur side are advised to follow Mata Mandir Marg for Ring Road and Sarai Kale Khan, and commuters coming from Badarpur, Sarita Vihar and Jamia side are advised to follow U-turn for Captain Gaur Marg, Lajpat Nagar, AIIMS, it said.

"Commuters coming from Chirag Delhi and IT side are advised to follow Ring Road for Noida. Commuters coming from Akshardham and Noida side are advised to follow Sarai Kale Khan, Bhairon Road, Mathura Road for AIMS and Dhaula Kuan," the statement read.

Commuters coming from AIIMS and New Delhi side have been advised to follow Lodhi Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg for Ring Road and Mathura Road.

The police have advised those coming from AIIMS and Chirag Delhi side to take Lala Lajpat Rai Marg for Noida and NH-24.

"Commuters coming from AIIMS, Moolchand, and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg are advised to follow Captain Gaur Marg for Mathura Road, Sarita Vihar and Badarpur," they added.

