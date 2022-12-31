Chandrapur, December 31: A 60-year-old woman was mauled to death by a tigress in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Saturday evening, a senior forest officer said. Tiger Attack in UP: 12-Year-Old Girl Mauled to Death by Big Cat Near Chakia Forest Range in Bahraich.

The incident occurred in Tohegaon village in the Brahmpuri circle, 127 km away from the Chandrapur district headquarters, when the victim Seeta Salame was working in a farm. Tiger Attack in Madhya Pradesh: Man Mauled to Death by Big Cat, Injured Two in Seoni; Angry Villagers Beat Up Veterinarian From PTR in Protest.

Chief Conservator of Forest, Chandrapur circle, Prakash Lonkar said the same tigress had killed a woman under the Nagbhid forest range, some 3 km away from the spot of the Saturday incident.

