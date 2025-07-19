Kolkata, Jul 19 (PTI) Kolkata Police would do everything possible to comply with the high court directives on the TMC's rally on July 21, commissioner Manoj Verma said on Saturday after reviewing the arrangements.

He also launched three helplines -- 1073, 9830811111 and 9830010000, for common people facing problems in travelling that day.

"The preparations for the martyrs' day rally are in the final stages. We will ensure that the Calcutta High Court's orders are complied with. All the officers have been informed in this regard. We will deploy extra police officers and civic volunteers to ensure smooth traffic movement," he told reporters.

Verma visited different junctions in the city and reviewed security arrangements for the annual rally of the ruling party.

He said the Kolkata Police is working in coordination with police forces of the neighbouring cities to ensure that the law and order situation is maintained and vehicles ply smoothly.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed that all processions within the Kolkata Police jurisdiction will be allowed till 8 am on that day, and an hour will be granted thereafter for settling the crowd.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh directed that from 9 am to 11 am, the police will ensure there is no traffic congestion on roads leading to the high court and within 5 km of the central business district.

The processions can continue thereafter from 11 am, he directed.

The annual rally commemorates the death of Youth Congress workers allegedly in police firing in 1993. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was then the leader of the Youth Congress and was leading the demonstration, which came under police firing.

