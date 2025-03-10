Etawah (UP), Mar 10 (PTI) A team from Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti-Corruption Organisation has arrested a sub-inspector red-handed while accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe in Etawah, a senior officer said on Monday.

Kapil Bharti, in charge of the Sahson police outpost, was caught taking the bribe in exchange for dropping the names of two people from a case that he was investigating, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar Verma said.

According to police, a dispute broke out on February 28 between Ankit Kumar and his brother Pawan Kumar, residents of Chandrahapura village, and Hanumant Singh of Gadhimangad village.

Following Singh's complaint, police registered a case against Ankit and Pawan. Sub-inspector Bharti, who was assigned to investigate the matter, also raided Ankit's house during the probe.

Pawan later approached Bharti to resolve the case, and the officer allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 in return. Pawan approached the anti-corruption organisation, which set up a trap and caught Bharti red-handed while accepting the bribe.

SSP Verma said that further legal action is being taken in the case.

