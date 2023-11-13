Lucknow, Nov 13 (PTI) A 42-year-old policeman posted with the Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) died after being shot by unknown assailants at his house in Lucknow late on Sunday night, a senior police official said.

His family members took him to the Lokbandhu Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the official added.

The deceased policeman, Satish Kumar, held a post equivalent to the rank of an inspector.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Akash Kulhary said the incident took place in Manas Nagar under the Krishnanagar police station area at around 2.30 am (on Monday).

He was posted in the fourth battalion of the PAC in Prayagraj, Kulhary said, and added he was a quarter master (equivalent to inspector) in the PAC.

Kulhari said that Satish sustained three bullet injuries. One bullet hit his arm, while two bullets hit his neck leaving him seriously injured.

He added that five police teams have been formed to crack the case.

The initial investigation revealed a dispute in the family, Kulhari said, adding that the police are investigating all aspects of the case.

Meanwhile, the wife of the deceased, told reporters, "He had brought a girl, who was linked with prostitution. My daughter saw her entering (the house), and told me about it.

"As I caught her, everyone (apparently pointing to other members of the family) told me to remain quiet. This type of incident happened a number of times. So, I felt that something wrong was happening, and I can identify that woman."

