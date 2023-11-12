Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 12 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said that the policies will be simplified to promote investment in the state. He has instructed the officers to work quickly to implement the investment Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) signed so far.

It is noteworthy that Global Investor's Summit is going to be held in Dehradun on December 8 and 9, and till now MOUs worth Rs 1,24,000 crores have been signed.

Earlier, CM Dhami held a meeting with high-level officials of the government on Saturday at the CM's residence to accelerate the development works of the state and increase employment generation, said a press release by the CMO.

According to the official release, CM Dhami, in the meeting, instructed the officials that work should be done expeditiously for grounding the agreements that have been signed so far in the road shows under the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit (GIS).

He also instructed the officials that most of the work should be done expeditiously before the event to be held on December 8 and 9, 2023 in Dehradun.

As per the official release by the CMO, Dhami said, "There is a need for further simplification in policies to promote investment in the state, so proposals should be brought for this. Those investment proposals which can generate more employment in the state and which are more suitable according to the conditions of the state should be given top priority."

The Uttarakhand CM further said that air connectivity will have to be further expanded to promote industrial investment, adding that all actions to be taken at the state level towards making Jolly Grant Airport and Pantnagar Airport International Airport should be taken immediately.

He also instructed the officials to speed up the action being taken to operate regular air services from Nainisaini airstrip in Pithoragarh, said the official statement.

Emphasizing that work in all these activities should be done in fast-track mode, Dhami also gave instructions to speed up the works related to ropeway construction in the state. (ANI)

