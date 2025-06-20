India News | Political Parties Divided on 'One Nation, One Election'; People Support the Idea: BJP's Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): The Joint Committee on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2024 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024, currently on a nationwide consultation tour, visited Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday as part of its outreach to gather state-level feedback on the One Nation, One Election proposal.

While political parties remain divided, ruling and opposition voices in Himachal shared their perspectives with the committee. The delegation, chaired by senior BJP MP PP Chaudhary, includes Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Birthday: Congress Leader Thanks PM Narendra Modi for Extending Greetings on 55th Birthday.

They were joined by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy CM, and Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, who engaged in a detailed discussion with the committee before addressing the media.

The speaker of the HP Assembly, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, said that while one nation, one election is the need of the hour, the basic structure of the constitution must not be altered.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly By-Elections 2025: Visavadar and Kadi Seats Witness Over 54% Voter Turnout.

"Basic structure of the Constitution must not be altered", he said.

Himachal Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania offered a cautiously analytical viewpoint, stressing that while the concept of simultaneous elections is not new, implementing it now would require serious constitutional introspection.

"The Constitution already provides for five-year terms for both Parliament and State Legislatures. But mid-term elections and breakdowns in governance have disrupted that structure. This committee is exploring whether we can return to that stability," said Pathania.

He pointed out that the 1952 elections were held simultaneously across India, and the current proposal is essentially a restoration attempt. However, he raised key constitutional concerns.

"Can an amendment curtail the tenure of a democratically elected Assembly, as proposed? If we can shorten the term, can we also extend it? Would this violate the basic structure of the Constitution?" He questioned.

He stressed that while the reform could bring stability, it must not tamper with foundational constitutional principles.

"Mid-term elections, whether in Parliament, Assemblies or municipal bodies, consume time and resources. But any new system must remain in harmony with the Constitution's fundamentals," he added.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur welcomed the proposed legislation, stating that the people of India overwhelmingly support simultaneous elections.

"People want elections held together", said Jai Ram Thakur. "The One Nation, One Election bill is a bold and much-needed move. It may spark differing opinions among parties, but the public sentiment is clear--they want elections to happen together, in states and at the national level, so that governments can focus on governance without constant poll disruptions," Thakur added.

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for advancing a difficult but necessary reform.

"It is the nature of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take on complex, bold initiatives that others only talk about. No one had the courage to take this forward until now. I congratulate the PM for bringing this bill forward," he said.

He expressed confidence that the bill, currently with the Joint Committee, will be enacted soon.

"This is not just the desire of the Centre, but also the sentiment of Himachal Pradesh. Our party fully supports the bill. We believe it should be implemented as soon as possible." He added.

Addressing concerns over whether elections for Parliament and state Assemblies could always align exactly, he acknowledged some challenges.

"Yes, there are exceptional situations where terms won't align perfectly. However, to achieve something big, some compromises are needed. Some Assemblies may have to lose a few months of tenure, and that's being deliberated," he added.

He also recommended a more uniform legislative structure across states. "I also suggested that either all states should have Legislative Councils or none at all. This inconsistency should be addressed," he added, noting that the committee took this recommendation seriously.

Thakur criticised the opposition for opposing the bill purely from a party-interest perspective. "We must now think about the nation's interest, not just party advantage. Repeated elections waste time and public money. We must welcome this reform," he said.

Jai Ram Thakur thanked the Union Government for Rs 2,006 crore in disaster relief to Himachal Pradesh. Thakur expressed gratitude to the Union Government for releasing Rs 2006.40 crore under disaster relief and restoration efforts following the devastating floods in 2023.

"Earlier, some claimed that the Centre had not helped