    India News | Political Parties Divided on 'One Nation, One Election'; People Support the Idea: BJP's Jai Ram Thakur

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The Joint Committee on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2024 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024, currently on a nationwide consultation tour, visited Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday as part of its outreach to gather state-level feedback on the One Nation, One Election proposal.

    Agency News ANI| Jun 20, 2025 06:44 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Political Parties Divided on 'One Nation, One Election'; People Support the Idea: BJP's Jai Ram Thakur
    Himachal BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur (File Photo/ ANI)

    Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): The Joint Committee on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2024 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024, currently on a nationwide consultation tour, visited Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday as part of its outreach to gather state-level feedback on the One Nation, One Election proposal.

    While political parties remain divided, ruling and opposition voices in Himachal shared their perspectives with the committee. The delegation, chaired by senior BJP MP PP Chaudhary, includes Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur.

    They were joined by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy CM, and Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, who engaged in a detailed discussion with the committee before addressing the media.

    The speaker of the HP Assembly, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, said that while one nation, one election is the need of the hour, the basic structure of the constitution must not be altered.

    "Basic structure of the Constitution must not be altered", he said.

    Himachal Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania offered a cautiously analytical viewpoint, stressing that while the concept of simultaneous elections is not new, implementing it now would require serious constitutional introspection.

    "The Constitution already provides for five-year terms for both Parliament and State Legislatures. But mid-term elections and breakdowns in governance have disrupted that structure. This committee is exploring whether we can return to that stability," said Pathania.

    He pointed out that the 1952 elections were held simultaneously across India, and the current proposal is essentially a restoration attempt. However, he raised key constitutional concerns.

    "Can an amendment curtail the tenure of a democratically elected Assembly, as proposed? If we can shorten the term, can we also extend it? Would this violate the basic structure of the Constitution?" He questioned.

    He stressed that while the reform could bring stability, it must not tamper with foundational constitutional principles.

    "Mid-term elections, whether in Parliament, Assemblies or municipal bodies, consume time and resources. But any new system must remain in harmony with the Constitution's fundamentals," he added.

    Addressing reporters after the meeting, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur welcomed the proposed legislation, stating that the people of India overwhelmingly support simultaneous elections.

    "People want elections held together", said Jai Ram Thakur. "The One Nation, One Election bill is a bold and much-needed move. It may spark differing opinions among parties, but the public sentiment is clear--they want elections to happen together, in states and at the national level, so that governments can focus on governance without constant poll disruptions," Thakur added.

    He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for advancing a difficult but necessary reform.

    "It is the nature of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take on complex, bold initiatives that others only talk about. No one had the courage to take this forward until now. I congratulate the PM for bringing this bill forward," he said.

    He expressed confidence that the bill, currently with the Joint Committee, will be enacted soon.

    "This is not just the desire of the Centre, but also the sentiment of Himachal Pradesh. Our party fully supports the bill. We believe it should be implemented as soon as possible." He added.

    Addressing concerns over whether elections for Parliament and state Assemblies could always align exactly, he acknowledged some challenges.

    "Yes, there are exceptional situations where terms won't align perfectly. However, to achieve something big, some compromises are needed. Some Assemblies may have to lose a few months of tenure, and that's being deliberated," he added.

    He also recommended a more uniform legislative structure across states. "I also suggested that either all states should have Legislative Councils or none at all. This inconsistency should be addressed," he added, noting that the committee took this recommendation seriously.

    Thakur criticised the opposition for opposing the bill purely from a party-interest perspective. "We must now think about the nation's interest, not just party advantage. Repeated elections waste time and public money. We must welcome this reform," he said.

    Jai Ram Thakur thanked the Union Government for Rs 2,006 crore in disaster relief to Himachal Pradesh. Thakur expressed gratitude to the Union Government for releasing Rs 2006.40 crore under disaster relief and restoration efforts following the devastating floods in 2023.

    "Earlier, some claimed that the Centre had not helped

      "Basic structure of the Constitution must not be altered", he said.

      Himachal Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania offered a cautiously analytical viewpoint, stressing that while the concept of simultaneous elections is not new, implementing it now would require serious constitutional introspection.

      "The Constitution already provides for five-year terms for both Parliament and State Legislatures. But mid-term elections and breakdowns in governance have disrupted that structure. This committee is exploring whether we can return to that stability," said Pathania.

      He pointed out that the 1952 elections were held simultaneously across India, and the current proposal is essentially a restoration attempt. However, he raised key constitutional concerns.

      "Can an amendment curtail the tenure of a democratically elected Assembly, as proposed? If we can shorten the term, can we also extend it? Would this violate the basic structure of the Constitution?" He questioned.

      He stressed that while the reform could bring stability, it must not tamper with foundational constitutional principles.

      "Mid-term elections, whether in Parliament, Assemblies or municipal bodies, consume time and resources. But any new system must remain in harmony with the Constitution's fundamentals," he added.

      Addressing reporters after the meeting, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur welcomed the proposed legislation, stating that the people of India overwhelmingly support simultaneous elections.

      "People want elections held together", said Jai Ram Thakur. "The One Nation, One Election bill is a bold and much-needed move. It may spark differing opinions among parties, but the public sentiment is clear--they want elections to happen together, in states and at the national level, so that governments can focus on governance without constant poll disruptions," Thakur added.

      He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for advancing a difficult but necessary reform.

      "It is the nature of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take on complex, bold initiatives that others only talk about. No one had the courage to take this forward until now. I congratulate the PM for bringing this bill forward," he said.

      He expressed confidence that the bill, currently with the Joint Committee, will be enacted soon.

      "This is not just the desire of the Centre, but also the sentiment of Himachal Pradesh. Our party fully supports the bill. We believe it should be implemented as soon as possible." He added.

      Addressing concerns over whether elections for Parliament and state Assemblies could always align exactly, he acknowledged some challenges.

      "Yes, there are exceptional situations where terms won't align perfectly. However, to achieve something big, some compromises are needed. Some Assemblies may have to lose a few months of tenure, and that's being deliberated," he added.

      He also recommended a more uniform legislative structure across states. "I also suggested that either all states should have Legislative Councils or none at all. This inconsistency should be addressed," he added, noting that the committee took this recommendation seriously.

      Thakur criticised the opposition for opposing the bill purely from a party-interest perspective. "We must now think about the nation's interest, not just party advantage. Repeated elections waste time and public money. We must welcome this reform," he said.

      Jai Ram Thakur thanked the Union Government for Rs 2,006 crore in disaster relief to Himachal Pradesh. Thakur expressed gratitude to the Union Government for releasing Rs 2006.40 crore under disaster relief and restoration efforts following the devastating floods in 2023.

      "Earlier, some claimed that the Centre had not helped Himachal after the floods. But now the state has received around Rs 2,000 crore from NDRF and SDRF. I thank Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Modi for granting Rs 2,006 crore, which includes Rs 533 crore already released and the rest to come," he said.

      He called out the Congress government for failing to ensure proper distribution of aid. "Despite this substantial help, eligible beneficiaries still haven't received the full benefits. This raises serious questions. The aid should reach the right people, not just a few," Thakur said.

      "Congress's habit is to show ingratitude. Even when help arrives, they downplay it or shift the goalposts," he said.

      Thakur, on the controversy over the Agriculture minister's resignation rumours, said that if a senior minister has to reach this state, it makes us understand the bad state of the government.

      On the social media post by Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar's son, which claimed that the minister will be resigning.

      "This only shows the internal state of Congress. If even their senior-most leader is treated this way, imagine how the government is being run." He said.

      Thakur also clarified and responded to criticism that his comments on the SDM in Paonta Sahib were communal.

      "I did not say anything targeting any religion or institution. Some people are just trying to drag my name unnecessarily. I spoke responsibly, and those chanting slogans should also maintain dignity," he said. (ANI)

      (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

