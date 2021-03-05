Srinagar, Mar 5 (PTI) Criticising the Enforcement Directorate summons to former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) chairperson Farooq Abdullah on Friday said "political vendetta" would not help in improving the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Centre should "put an end to this kind of vendetta" and allow democratic processes to continue smoothly, said Abdullah, also a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Political vendetta will not help in improving the situation in Jammu and Kashmir," the National Conference chief added.

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday summoned Mehbooba for questioning on March 15 in a money laundering case, officials said.

The 60-year-old PDP leader has been served notice to appear at the ED headquarters in the national capital.

The case has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, officials said. No more details about the case were available immediately.

The PAGD is an alliance of various mainstream parties in Jammu and Kashmir, including the National Conference and the PDP.

