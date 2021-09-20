Patna (Bihar) [India], September 20 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said Bihar and Jharkhand are brothers and linguistic barriers should not be created between them.

In an interview, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren had said that two languages of Bihar, Bhojpuri and Magahi, have been brought from Bihar.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: 9-Year-Old Boy Assaulted For Resisting Sexual Advances In Chennai; 17-Year-Old Accused Arrested.

Speaking to the media, Nitish Kumar said, "The partition between Bihar and Jharkhand took place in the year 2000. People of both states have love and respect for each other. I don't know why people make such remarks politically. Even though Jharkhand got separated we have a love for them."

He added, "Such thought of barriers should never come in the mind. Bihar and Jharkhand are brothers, they belong to the same family. The state should not make such comments against each other. We should live in harmony."

Also Read | KKR vs RCB Live Score Updates of VIVO IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore Opt to Bat vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday met Hemant Soren and Jharkhand Pradesh Congress President Rajesh Thakur in Ranchi.

Tejashwi Yadav had also addressed a 'Karyakarta Sammelan' organised by the RJD. Tejashwi Yadav is on a two-day trip to the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)