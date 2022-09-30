Bhubaneswar, Sep 30 (PTI) Ruling Biju Janata Dal president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday called upon his party men to work in tandem with all for the development of the state and said politics is just a medium to serve the people.

Patnaik said this while addressing the party leaders through virtual mode on the concluding day of the BJD's preparatory meeting ahead of the October 2 Jan Sampark Padayatra.

"All parties engage in politicking during elections. The panchayat and urban polls have been completed and the people have blessed the BJD. Once elections are over, all should work unitedly for the welfare of the people. Politics is just a medium to serve the people," he said.

Patnaik said the BJD is a regional party which has all along worked for the Odisha's interest. He suggested the party men to reach out to all people during the month long padayatra and seek their blessings.

Zilla Parishad chairpersons, vice-chairpersons, corporators, MLAs and MPs attended the 2-day programme here. The chief minister said BJD has always remained with the people in their sorrow and joy.

Party Organisational Secretary PP Das appealed to party leaders to apprise people about how Odisha has made progress due to the strong leadership and transparent administration.

Naveen Patnaik's vision and ideology have helped the party win five times in a row, said Industries Minister PK Deb. He appealed to party leaders to work hard for BJD's sixth consecutive victory.

Senior BJD leader Sanjay Kumar Dasburma highlighted the negligence of the Central government in various sectors and said the party will continue its fight against such injustice.

Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari said that the state is making progress due to better financial management.

Rural Development Minister Pritiranjan Ghadai said the government had given priority to communication in implementing various schemes. He appealed to party leaders to apprise the people about such developmental activities.

BJD's Vice President Debi Prasad Mishra asked party cadres to explain to people during the padayatra how the government led by Naveen Patnaik is working for the welfare of the people of Odisha.

