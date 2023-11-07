New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said states should not do politics over the implementation of the new NEP 2020.

He further advised the students and their parents to speak in their mother tongue at home, while emphasising that no single language should be “imposed” on anyone.

Also Read | Chandrababu Naidu Health Update: Former Andhra Pradesh CM Undergoes Cataract Surgery at LV Prasad Eye Hospital in Hyderabad.

Naidu was the chief guest at the 6th convocation ceremony of the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women.

"The new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is bringing a lot of changes in the current educational system. Every university and teacher should read the policy and implement it in a good spirit,” he said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 Phase I: Gunfights Between Security Forces and Maoists at Three Places, 59% Voting Till 3 PM for 20 Seats.

“It is my appeal to all the state governments. No politics should happen over the implementation of NEP as it is in the nation's favour," Naidu said in his address.

The convocation was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena who serves as the University's Chancellor.

A total of 552 undergraduates, 172 postgraduates, and 15 doctorates were conferred degrees during the convocation ceremony.

Taking the example of the opposition Hindi received in the southern parts of India, Naidu said one should learn as many languages as possible.

"In states like Tamil Nadu in the south, there is some opposition to Hindi...all Indian languages are great, you cannot come up in life without learning Hindi because it's spoken by a large number of people," he said.

Congratulating the graduates, LG Saxena advised the students to follow their passion and make their presence felt all over by contributing to the development of the country.

The event also witnessed the awarding of 2 ‘Chancellor Gold Medals' and 12 ‘Vice-Chancellor Gold Medals' to the top-performing students across various disciplines.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)