Kolkata, Apr 15 (PTI) The Election Commission (EC) has sought a report from the district election officer regarding the 'search' conducted on the helicopter used by TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee by Income Tax department officers on Sunday, a senior official said.

"We have sought a report from the district election officer regarding the search of the helicopter used by Banerjee," the official said on Monday.

The poll body, however, is yet to receive any complaint in this connection, he added.

Meanwhile, the EC has decided not to deploy central forces in the four districts - Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, and Paschim Medinipur - that goes to polls in the first phase on April 19, the official added.

The commission has shifted forces from the four districts after finding that the law and order situation is "normal" following route marches by the paramilitary forces, he said.

