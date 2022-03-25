Lucknow, Mar 25 (PTI) After taking oath as the Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister for the second time, Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday said every promise made in the the BJP poll manifesto will be fulfilled on time and assured all-round development of the state.

Maurya expressed his gratitude towards the central BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, for appointing him as the deputy chief minister again.

He also expressed his gratitude towards the people and workers of the state.

Talking to reporters at his official residence on Kalidas Marg, Maurya said, "Every promise made in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra (BJP manifesto) will be fulfilled on time and all-round development of Uttar Pradesh will be done."

"With the motto of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas (everyone's support, development, trust), every possible help will be provided to every person of the state without any discrimination while law and order will be maintained," he added.

Maurya said service of the people and the interests of farmers will be paramount for the BJP government in the state.

"The state will continue to move forward on the path of development," he said.

Promising to respect the mandate given by the people, he said, "The honour of every individual and the dignity of BJP workers will be fully protected."

