Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 19 (ANI): Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat cast his vote at a polling booth in Dehradun on Friday for the Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Polling is underway for Uttarakhand's five Lok Sabha seats. The BJP is hoping to retain all seats and the Congress attempting to reclaim lost momentum in the state.

Harish Rawat's son, Virendra Rawat, is the Congress candidate from Haridwar.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with his mother and wife, also cast their votes at the Nagra Terai polling station in Khatima.

They stood in a queue and waited for their turn. Dhami expressed his happiness after voting and said there was great enthusiasm among people.

After casting his vote at a polling booth in Haridwar in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev said that he exercised his franchise to make the country "disease and drug free."

In the 2014 and 2019 elections, the BJP won all five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand.

Voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on 102 seats began at 7 am. (ANI)

