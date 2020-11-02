Mumbai, November 2: The biennial election to the five graduates' and teachers' constituencies of Maharashtra Legislative Council will be held on December 1, the Election Commission said on Monday.

As per the schedule, the poll notification will be issued on November 5, the last date of filing nomination is November 12, while the last date to withdraw nomination is November 17.

Counting of votes will take place on December 3. The term of the sitting MLCs, including Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, ended on July 19.

Of the five, three are graduates' constituencies from Aurangabad, Pune and Nagpur divisions, and two are teachers' seats from Pune and Amravati divisions.

Patil, who was elected to the Assembly last year from Kothrud, represented Pune division graduates' constituency. The EC asked all persons concerned with the process to strictly adhere to social distancing and mask norms, and has also instructed that people entering the poll centres be subjected to thermal scanning.

