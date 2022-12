New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Both the narco analysis and a polygraph test of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of murdering his live-in girlfriend Shraddha Walkar and dismembering her body has revealed similar responses to the information gathered by Delhi Police so far in its investigation of the case, officials said on Friday.

Delhi police sources said that Aaftab was fully cooperative during his narco as well as his polygraph tests. "From the preliminary examination, our teams involved in the probe have found out that he gave similar responses during both the tests so it does not bring any kind of new twist to the story," sources said.

Also Read | BJP Appoints Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar as Members of Its National … – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

During the tests Aaftab confessed to having killed Shradha and to have disposed off her body parts in forest areas of the city.

Further, according to the police, the DNA report of Shradha Walkar is expected next week, adding that specific bones recovered from the forest so far will be analysed and ascertained before the doctors examine and give a confirmation about her death.

Also Read | Money Laundering Case: Nora Fatehi Joins ED Probe Involving Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Jacqueline Fernandez in Rs 200 Crore Fraud.

"The quantum and quality of specific bones will help doctors analysis and confirm whether Shardha is actually dead or not," said the senior official.

Police are yet to find the skull of Shradha and other remaining parts of the body even as a search is going on for the same.

Police said, "We have enough evidence to prove Poonawala guilty and are awaiting digital footprints and evidence to correlate and join the dots between the missing links so far."

However, police stated that they have found more evidence in connection with the case which cannot be divulged at this moment as it may hamper the ongoing investigation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)