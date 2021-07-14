Puducherry, July 14 (PTI) Puducherry registered 121 fresh COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 1.19 lakh.

One more person succumbed to infection raising the toll to 1,772.

The patient had co morbidity of diabetes.

The 121 new cases were spread over Puducherry 93 Karaikal 18 and Mahe and Yanam regions reported five new cases each.

Director of the Department S Mohan Kumar said there were 1,327 active cases of whom 246 patients were undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 1,081 patients were in home isolation.

While 177 patients recovered and were discharged today the total recoveries were 1,16,203.

The test positivity rate was 1.99 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.49 percent and 97.40 percent, the Director said.

As many as 14,00,945 samples have been tested so far and of them 11,96,662 turned out to be negative.

On the vaccination front, 37,646 health care workers and 22,944 front line workers have been vaccinated so far.

The health department has inoculated 4.35 lakh people belonging to the category of senior citizens or those above 45 years with co morbidities.

Kumar said so far 6.14 lakh people including those who received the second vaccination against Covid 19 have been covered in the Union Territory.

