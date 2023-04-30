Puducherry, Apr 30 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Sunday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take immediate action for evacuation of people from Union Territory now stranded in strife-torn Sudan.

In a letter addressed to Jaishankar, a copy of which was distributed to the media, the Chief Minister said, "I appreciate the serious steps the External Affairs Ministry has launched for the rescue of Indians stranded in strife-torn Sudan. I would be grateful if the persons from Puducherry now stranded in Sudan be evacuated to Puducherry."

The External Affairs Minister announced the launch of "Operation Kaveri" on Monday to bring back stranded Indians from the African country.

India brought home another batch of 229 people on Sunday under its mission to evacuate stranded Indians from violence-hit Sudan. The fresh batch of evacuees arrived in Bengaluru, a day after 365 people returned from the African country to Delhi. "#OperationKaveri One more flight brings back 229 passengers to Bengaluru," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

The total number of Indians who have been brought back home from Sudan now stands at 1,954, according to official data.

Under "Operation Kaveri", India has been taking its citizens in buses from the conflict zones of Khartoum and other troubled areas to Port Sudan from where they are being taken to Jeddah in the IAF's heavy-lift transport aircraft and the Indian Navy's ships.

From Jeddah, the Indians are being brought back home in either commercial flight or IAF's aircraft.

India has set up separate control rooms in Jeddah and Port Sudan, and the Indian embassy in Khartoum has been coordinating with them, besides being in touch with the headquarters of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in Delhi. Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group that has reportedly left around 400 people dead.

