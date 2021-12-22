Puducherry, Dec 22 (PTI): Puducherry Collector Purva Garg has been transferred to Chandigarh.

An official source on Wednesday said Garg had been in the service of Union Territory of Puducherry for nearly two years.

It could not be known immediately as to who would succeed her as Collector.

Garg is an IAS officer of the 2015 batch in the AGMU (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and other Union Territories) cadre.

