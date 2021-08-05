Puducherry, Aug 5 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday hailed the Indian men's hockey team on winning the bronze medal at the Olympics Games in Tokyo.

In a statement, she said the "historic win of the Indian team has made the country proud. The nation is delighted to see the victory after a gap of 41 years."

She congratulated the team in her message of felicitation.

The Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, defeating Germany 5-4 to win the bronze in a play-off match of the ongoing Games at Tokyo.

