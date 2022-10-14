Puducherry, Oct 14 (PTI) Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday rebutted the criticism of former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy that she had been interfering in the rights of the elected government by holding 'open house' programme at her office to receive petitions from the public.

The Lt Governor said she had been meeting the public here at her office after they registered their names in advance. "It is only at the request of those who cannot send their grievances by e-mail that she meets them to receive petitions on first and third Saturday every month," she said in a release.

"I am not interfering in any one's rights by meeting the people to receive petitions," she said denying Narayanasamy's recent criticisms that she was encroaching upon the rights of elected government.

Soundararajan said as a matter of fact she had asked the Puducherry Chief Secretary to direct all Secretaries and Heads of Departments to earmark time to meet the public every day and listen to their grievances.

Narayanasamy at a press conference on October 10 alleged that Soundararajan was interfering in the rights of the elected government by holding the 'open house' at her office.

Soundararajan, who is also Governor of Telangana said she had been meeting the public in Telangana and separate days were earmarked for women and students to present their grievances.

She also sent to Narayanasamy a book running to 498 pages relating to the details of her 'Praja dharbar' she had been holding at Raj Bhavan in Telangana. "I have held such dharbars all these three years and I am sending you the latest book," she said in the release.

