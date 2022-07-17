Puducherry, Jul 17 (PTI) Puducherry witnessed a steep fall in COVID-19 cases with 87 infections being reported on Sunday.

The union territory reported 211 coronavirus cases on Saturday.

Director of Health G Sriramulu in a bulletin said the 87 cases surfaced during examination of 1,740 samples in the last 24 hours ending 10 am today.

While Puducherry region alone accounted for 57 fresh cases, Karaikal reported 26 cases while Yanam had four. The overall caseload was 1,68,785.

Mahe an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala did not witness any fresh case of viral infection, the Director said.

There was no fresh fatality today and the death toll remained at 1,963.

The active cases which were 1,138 on Saturday also fell to 1,111 Sunday. While 19 patients were undergoing treatment in hospitals, the remaining 1,092 were in home quarantine.

Sriramulu said 114 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,65,711.

The Health Department has so far examined 23,21,791 samples and out of them 19,63,382 were found to be negative, the Director said.

The test positivity rate was five per cent today while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.16 per cent and 98.18 per cent, respectively.

Sriramulu said the Health Department has so far administered 17,63,719 doses which comprised 9,74,915 first doses, 7,46,655 second doses and 42,149 booster doses.

