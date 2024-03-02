New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has demolished the farmhouse of liquor baron late Ponty Chadha in Chhatarpur worth around Rs 400 crore, officials said on Saturday.

The demolition took place on Friday and Saturday, DDA officials said.

“Continuing with its exercise to reclaim government land over which unauthorised occupation and illegal construction has been done, the DDA on Friday demolished the farmhouse of high-profile liquor baron late Ponty Chadha alias Gurdeep Singh, spread over about 10 acres in Chhatarpur worth about Rs 400 crore,” the officials said.

The ongoing demolition exercise claimed five acres of land on Friday. On Saturday, demolition of the main building over the remaining land of farmhouse was carried out, it said.

It may be noted that in an earlier demolition programme in northeast Delhi, carried out between January 13 and January 17 at Gokulpuri, unauthorised encroachments that included commercial showrooms over about four acres of land were demolished, the officials said.

No immediate reaction was received from Chadha's Wave group.

