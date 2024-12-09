Poonch/Jammu, Dec 9 (PTI) An Army jawan was killed in a mine blast during patrolling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, officials said.

The jawan was part of an area domination patrol in the general area of Thanedar Tekri along the LoC when he accidentally stepped on the mine, resulting in the blast, they said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Bank Manager Promises to Approve INR 12 Lakh Loan of Farmer, Eats Desi Chicken Worth INR 39,000 From Him in Bilaspur.

In the explosion, Havildar V Subbaiah Varikunta of the 25 Rashtriya Rifles lost his life, they added.

The General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the White Knight Corps Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva and all ranks paid tributes to the braveheart who made the supreme sacrifice.

Also Read | One Nation, One Election Bill Likely To Be Table by Centre in Parliament This Winter Session.

"Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. We stand steadfastly with them in this hour of grief," the GoC said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)