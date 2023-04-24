Poonch/Jammu, Apr 24 (PTI) Four people, including a minor, were injured when their vehicle collided with a three-wheeler and rolled down a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Monday.

Both the vehicles rolled into the Madana Lassana area of Surankote tehsil, they said.

Four people, including a 13-year old, suffered injuries and have been hospitalised, the officials added.

