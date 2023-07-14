Poonch/Jammu July 13 (PTI) The State Investigation agency (SIA) on Thursday took the custody of Mohd Rafiq, who is named in cases related to anti-national activities and narcotics seizure, from jail authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, official sources said.

The agency intends to interrogate the accused in connection with several cases related to drug recovery and hawala racket, they said.

Rafiq, arrested under the Public Safety Act (PSA), is named in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act cases as well as cases-related to anti-national activities, the sources said.

He was arrested on March 3 following an operation by security forces in Sathra (Dana Dohian) in Mandi's police station jurisdiction.

During the search operation, information was received regarding the presence of narcotics, arms, ammunition, and illegal cash at Rafi's residence, they said.

The search was conducted in the presence of an executive magistrate, lambardaar, chowkidaar and member of the panchayat and it yielded a significant seizure, including seven kilograms of heroin, one pistol with a magazine containing 10 rounds, seven rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one khokri (a traditional knife), and Rs 2.30 crore, the sources said.

Following this, a case was registered and transferred to the SIA. Today, the SIA team has taken custody of Rafiq from the district jail authorities, they said.

